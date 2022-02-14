BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 69.5% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,373. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
