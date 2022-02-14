Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 334.6% in January

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 334.6% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $20,239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 93,371 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $24.78 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.