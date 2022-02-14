Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $286,051.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00037246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105225 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

