Blucora (BCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blucora stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
