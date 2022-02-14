Blucora (BCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

