Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC restated an underperform rating and issued a C$1.60 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.