BorgWarner (BWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

