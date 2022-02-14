Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 34.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.00.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

