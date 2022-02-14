Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.43.

Several research firms have commented on BYDGF. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $144.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.52. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.