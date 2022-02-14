BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

BrainsWay stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

