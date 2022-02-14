Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

