Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.28. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,821,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

