Brokerages Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $22.98.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.