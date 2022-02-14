Brokerages Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.84). Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,193.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,915 shares of company stock valued at $515,520. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.