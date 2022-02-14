Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $599.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $596.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.64 million. Redfin posted sales of $244.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Redfin by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 259,334 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. 13,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

