Brokerages Anticipate The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.08. Howard Hughes posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howard Hughes.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
HHC stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.46. 178,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,017. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20.
Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
