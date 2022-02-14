Brokerages Anticipate The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.08. Howard Hughes posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howard Hughes.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,664,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after buying an additional 193,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.46. 178,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,017. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

