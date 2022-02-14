Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.13). Wayfair reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wayfair.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.82.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.29. 20,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,697. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.32.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

