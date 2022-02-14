Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post $229.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $196.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $868.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $946.20 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 76,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.