Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL opened at $4.53 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

