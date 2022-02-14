Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.
AUTL opened at $4.53 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.53.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
