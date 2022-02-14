Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $21.38

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 77,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,241. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

