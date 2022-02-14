Brokerages Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target at $15.33

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 20,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.