Brokerages Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target at $15.33

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 20,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

