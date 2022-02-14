Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Target Price at C$11.39

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. CIBC cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

WELL traded down C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$4.41. 802,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,635. The firm has a market cap of C$909.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$9.34.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

