Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $56.75

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

