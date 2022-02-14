Brokers Offer Predictions for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $14.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.33. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.87 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

OAS stock opened at $137.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.