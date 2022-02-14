Brokers Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.54.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$183.70 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.12. The firm has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

