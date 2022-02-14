Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

