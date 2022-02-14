Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. 22,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,166. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after acquiring an additional 281,567 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

