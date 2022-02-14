Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -174.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,247,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,151,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

