Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$2.54-2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.290-$2.330 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $66.22. 1,067,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,692. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 42.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bruker by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

