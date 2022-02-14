BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the January 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BT Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 14,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,531. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

