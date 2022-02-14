BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the January 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BT Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 14,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,531. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.