Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.
BG opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.