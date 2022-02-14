Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.