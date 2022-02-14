BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKHU. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000.

BurTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. BurTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.06.

