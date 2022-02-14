CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 9,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,886. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

