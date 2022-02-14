Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,066 shares during the period. Playtika accounts for about 1.9% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned about 1.31% of Playtika worth $148,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Playtika by 10,738.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,841. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTK. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.