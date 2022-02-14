California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,995 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $51,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

