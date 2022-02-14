Calixto Global Investors LP Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Calixto Global Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 7.6% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calixto Global Investors LP owned about 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $153.71. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,472. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

