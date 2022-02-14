Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

