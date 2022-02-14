Camber Capital Management LP Has $83.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.6% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned 1.77% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $83,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.88.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
