Camber Capital Management LP Has $83.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.6% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned 1.77% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $83,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.88.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

