Camber Capital Management LP Makes New $27.82 Million Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,000. iRhythm Technologies makes up 0.9% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.61% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.03. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,817. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

