Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$5.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.50.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$5.74 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

