Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.28.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$24.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.39. The company has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

