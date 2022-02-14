Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose accounts for 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Canada Goose worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 190,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,572. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

