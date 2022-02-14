Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

