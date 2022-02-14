Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,481 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $34,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

