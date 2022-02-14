Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -267.88 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.