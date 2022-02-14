Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 162,564 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,305,000. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 1.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 72,515 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,822,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,426,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN opened at $273.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.29. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.23 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.