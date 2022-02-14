Candlestick Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621,098 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Lamb Weston worth $39,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

