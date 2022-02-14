Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480,961 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 70.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,458.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 127,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $123.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

