Candlestick Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Simon Property Group worth $97,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

NYSE SPG opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.12 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.