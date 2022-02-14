Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Kohl’s worth $29,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.77.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

