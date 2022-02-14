Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes $21.78 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 1.10% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.87 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

