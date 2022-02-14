Cannell Capital LLC Raises Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 60.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. Arlo Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ARLO traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.80. 6,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,834. The company has a market cap of $741.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

